Man killed after crashing into concrete post near I-270 exit ramp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed Tuesday when his car crashed into a concrete post near an Interstate 270 exit ramp in north St. Louis County.
Jones was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart that crashed about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the car was heading east on the I-270 ramp east of New Halls Ferry Road, onto Pershall Road.
He was traveling too fast when his car hit a traffic signal concrete post, police said. Ferguson fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene. The patrol said it's unclear if Jones had been wearing a seat belt.
Kim Bell • 314-340-8115
@kbellpd on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.