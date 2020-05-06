Man killed after crashing into concrete post near I-270 exit ramp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed Tuesday when his car crashed into a concrete post near an Interstate 270 exit ramp in north St. Louis County.

Jones was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart that crashed about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the car was heading east on the I-270 ramp east of New Halls Ferry Road, onto Pershall Road.

He was traveling too fast when his car hit a traffic signal concrete post, police said. Ferguson fire officials pronounced him dead at the scene. The patrol said it's unclear if Jones had been wearing a seat belt.

