Man killed after fight in St. Peters, suspect charged

ST. PETERS — A St. Peters man was charged Friday with second-degree murder after authorities said he admitted to punching another man in the face until the man was unconscious.

Blake P.L. English, 36, owned the house in the first block of Bartley Street where St. Peters police officers found a 58-year-old man lying unconscious with injuries to his head and face, officials wrote in a statement.

English confronted the man, identified in court documents only as "K.G." pending notification of family, in the street on Friday because he thought the man stole his clothes and was texting his girlfriend, according to court documents.

English told investigators he punched the man in the face twice, knocking him unconscious with the second blow, officials wrote.

Investigators said English then dragged the victim onto his porch and turned him on his side so that he would not choke on his own blood.

English called 911, and the victim was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.