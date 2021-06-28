Man killed after SUV hits tree south of Sullivan, Mo.

A man from Sullivan, Missouri, was killed Friday when the SUV he was driving ran off a highway in Crawford County and hit a tree.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Branden W. Caltry, 40.
Caltry was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Highway D about 8:30 p.m. Friday when the SUV ran off the road just south of the Sullivan city limits.
The Trailblazer went down an embankment and hit a tree. Caltry was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
From staff reports
