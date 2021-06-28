 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed after SUV hits tree south of Sullivan, Mo.
0 comments

Man killed after SUV hits tree south of Sullivan, Mo.

{{featured_button_text}}

A man from Sullivan, Missouri, was killed Friday when the SUV he was driving ran off a highway in Crawford County and hit a tree.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Branden W. Caltry, 40.

Caltry was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Highway D about 8:30 p.m. Friday when the SUV ran off the road just south of the Sullivan city limits.

The Trailblazer went down an embankment and hit a tree. Caltry was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports