A man from Sullivan, Missouri, was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving ran off a highway in Crawford County and hit a tree.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Branden W. Caltry, 40.

Caltry was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Highway D about 8:30 p.m. Friday when the vehicle ran off the road just south of the Sullivan city limits.

The Trailblazer went down an embankment and hit a tree. Caltry was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.