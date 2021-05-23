 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed and police officer injured in early morning shootout in Red Bud
0 comments

Man killed and police officer injured in early morning shootout in Red Bud

{{featured_button_text}}

RED BUD, ILL. — A police officer was injured and a man was killed during an early-morning shootout Sunday in Red Bud, Ill., in Randolph County.

Red Bud police officers responded to a call at 1:38 a.m. about gunfire near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive, according to an initial report by the Illinois State Police.

A police officer was shot by a male suspect, the report states. A second police officer shot the suspect, killing him.

The police officer was transported to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” and has since been discharged.

The Illinois State Police is leading the investigation into the shootings. No other details were released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Ending unemployment payments may not solve the labor shortage

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports