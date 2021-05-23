Man killed and police officer injured in early morning shootout in Red Bud

RED BUD, ILL. — A police officer was injured and a man was killed during an early-morning shootout Sunday in Red Bud, Ill., in Randolph County.

Red Bud police officers responded to a call at 1:38 a.m. about gunfire near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive, according to an initial report by the Illinois State Police.

A police officer was shot by a male suspect, the report states. A second police officer shot the suspect, killing him.

The police officer was transported to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” and has since been discharged.

The Illinois State Police is leading the investigation into the shootings. No other details were released.

