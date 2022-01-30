Man killed, another gravely injured in separate incidents early Sunday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating separate incidents that occurred early Sunday morning that left two men dead.

Officers responding a 2:10 a.m. call about a shooting found a man suffering from wounds in the 4200 block of Delor Street in the city’s Bevo neighborhood, police said. The victim is estimated to be in his 30s. He died at the scene.

Just over an hour later, at 3:25 a.m., EMS providers were driving by the 1200 block of North Jefferson Avenue when they discovered a wounded man lying on the ground.

They took the man, estimated to be in his 40s, to a hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating because the man was in unstable condition “with death imminent,” according to a preliminary police report.

That block of Jefferson is the dividing line between the Carr Square and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods.

Anyone with information in either incident is urged to call homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-8477.

Editor's note: The headline has been edited to correct that one man was badly injured.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.