A man was killed and another injured in a two-car accident Saturday afternoon in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Bates Street and Morganford Road. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police said a Lincoln Town Car was going west on Bates approaching Morganford and as it entered the intersection, a Chevy Celebrity traveling south collided with it. The vehicles came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection in the grass on top of a chain link fence.

The driver of the Town Car had minor injuries but refused medical treatment. The driver and passenger of the Celebrity were taken to the hospital, and the driver pronounced dead. The passenger was in critical condition.

Police said that an electric signal on the southeast corner of eastbound Bates was turned facing southward traffic on Morganford.