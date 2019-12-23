You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man, 19, killed, another wounded in Cahokia shooting
0 comments

Man, 19, killed, another wounded in Cahokia shooting

Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months

CAHOKIA — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a Metro East shooting Monday.

Police in Cahokia received a call about 11 a.m. about shots that were fired near 35 Delores St., according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Responding officers found the 19-year-old lying in the street. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died.

A short time later, the 21-year-old was brought to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither victim was identified by authorities Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cahokia police at 618-332-4248.

Police car

Copyright: federicofoto / 123RF Stock Photo

 FedericoC
0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports