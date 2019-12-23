Man, 19, killed, another wounded in Cahokia shooting

CAHOKIA — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a Metro East shooting Monday.
Police in Cahokia received a call about 11 a.m. about shots that were fired near 35 Delores St., according to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
Responding officers found the 19-year-old lying in the street. The teen was taken to a hospital where he died.
A short time later, the 21-year-old was brought to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. He was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Neither victim was identified by authorities Monday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cahokia police at 618-332-4248.