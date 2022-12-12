Man killed at gas station is 6th homicide victim in St. Louis in three days

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. with arrest

ST. LOUIS — A man shot to death Monday morning on a gas station parking lot is the sixth homicide victim in St. Louis city since early Saturday.

The latest victim was shot in the head about 6:20 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station, in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street.

He died at the scene. Police haven’t said how old the victim was.

Police arrested a suspect in the slaying. No additional details were released.

Monday morning's killing comes after an especially violent weekend in St. Louis, with four homicides Saturday and one on Sunday.