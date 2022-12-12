 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed at gas station is 6th homicide victim in St. Louis in three days

  • 0
Shooting at 1400 block of Chouteau

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas station in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

 Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UPDATED at 9:40 a.m. with arrest

ST. LOUIS — A man shot to death Monday morning on a gas station parking lot is the sixth homicide victim in St. Louis city since early Saturday.

The latest victim was shot in the head about 6:20 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station, in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street.

He died at the scene. Police haven’t said how old the victim was.

Police arrested a suspect in the slaying. No additional details were released.

Monday morning's killing comes after an especially violent weekend in St. Louis, with four homicides Saturday and one on Sunday.

People are also reading…

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News