ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a Mobil gas station in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police found Jerry Savage Jr., of Dellwood, lying on the ground at about 2:45 p.m. in the gas station parking at 4540 North Union Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

St. Louis police have not named a suspect in the case.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 314-444-5371. People who would like to remain anonymous to possibly receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.