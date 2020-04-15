Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis

A hit-and-run driver killed a man in south St. Louis late Tuesday night.

Police said the victim was struck about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near South Grand Boulevard and Meramec Street, in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The man died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name or a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

