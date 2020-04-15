Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis

A hit-and-run driver killed a man in south St. Louis late Tuesday night.
Police said the victim was struck about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near South Grand Boulevard and Meramec Street, in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
The man died at the scene.
Police have not released the victim's name or a description of the vehicle that left the scene.
Kim Bell • 314-340-8115
@kbellpd on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.