Hillsboro Police officer killed, child injured in ATV accident in Washington County

Updated at 11:30 a.m. with information that the victim was a police officer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man killed in an ATV accident Saturday was a Hillsboro Police Department officer, the department said.
Brad C. Maassen, 40, was killed, and a 10-year-old injured in the ATV accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Maassen, 40, was driving a Can-Am Outlander, an ATV, on Woodland Drive when he drove off the side of the road, hitting a tree. The ATV turned over, troopers said.
Maassen, a Labadie resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 10-year-old, who was not named in the report, was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Troopers said he had serious injuries.
The Hillsboro Police Department said in a Facebook post that Maassen worked for the department since April 2018, and recently received the Hillsboro Police Department's LIfe-Saving Award. "He had an eternally positive attitude, a great passion for helping others, and was proud of the uniform he wore," the department wrote in the post.
The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. on Woodland Drive west of Aspen Drive, troopers said.
Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct the spelling of the victim's last name.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.