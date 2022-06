ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was shot and killed Monday morning in what police described as a domestic incident.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Stoney End Court around 7:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting, police said. The location is an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County.

Police found a man there who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

St. Louis County police investigators believe the shooting was a result of domestic dispute.