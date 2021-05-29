 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed Friday night in University City
0 comments

Man killed Friday night in University City

{{featured_button_text}}

UNIVERSITY CITY — A man was fatally shot Friday night in the 7800 block of Olive Boulevard near Groby Road, University City police said.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m., police said. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Caffeine and Chrome' combines classic cars and coffee

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports