Man killed Friday night in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY — A man was fatally shot Friday night in the 7800 block of Olive Boulevard near Groby Road, University City police said.
The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m., police said. The victim's identity has yet to be released.
Anyone with information is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.