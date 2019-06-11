LINCOLN COUNTY • An Elsberry man was killed and an 11-year-old girl riding in his SUV was seriously injured Monday when his vehicle hit the back of a slow-moving truck on Highway 61.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Robert L. Richardson, 43, of Elsberry. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The patrol said the girl riding in Richardson's 2003 GMC Yukon, Izadora L. Richardson, 11, was taken by medical helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital. She suffered serious injuries, police say. She had not been wearing a seat belt, police say.
The patrol said the crash happened about 9:15 a.m. Monday on southbound Highway 61, south of Highway KK.
A 2012 Peterbilt LTL 9000 tractor-trailer had just pulled onto southbound Highway 61 from the crossover at Watson Road. The tractor-trailer was slowly accelerating, police say.
Richardson's southbound SUV came up behind the slow-moving tractor-trailer. Richardson was driving in the left lane and failed to slow down or change lanes as he approached the tractor-trailer, police say. Richardson tried to swerve but hit the back of the tractor-trailer.
Richardson was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 44-year-old man from the St. Louis area, was uninjured.