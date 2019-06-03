JEFFERSON COUNTY • A man was killed Friday night when his car slammed into another car turning left at the intersection of Old Highway 21 and East Four Ridge Road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Gregory L. James, 68, of Imperial was driving on Old Highway 21 at about 9:40 p.m. when a 1994 Ford Ranger began turning left onto East Four Ridge Road. The front of the 2003 Honda Shadow that James was driving struck the right side of the Ranger.
James was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver did not require a trip to the hospital.