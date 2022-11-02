Man killed in 4-car crash on highway in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 58-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a four-car crash on Interstate 70 just north of downtown St. Louis.

Three vehicles were stopped in the westbound lanes of I-70 at Adelaide Avenue at about 7 p.m. because of a separate crash, police said, when a westbound Dodge Journey approached traffic and could not stop.

Police said the Dodge struck the rear of the Jeep Renegade, driven by the 58-year-old man who later died. His Jeep then slammed into the side of a Ford Fusion that had also been stopped.

The Dodge went on to strike a Kia Soul, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police had not released his name Wednesday morning.

The 59-year-old driver of the Dodge was injured but is expected to survive, police said. The other two drivers were not injured.