Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS • A man was killed early Thursday morning in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, police say.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Wall Street about 2:20 a.m. and found a man dead at the scene. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim or released any more details about the nature of the crime.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
