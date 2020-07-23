You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
0 comments

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS • A man was killed early Thursday morning in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, police say. 

Officers were called to the 800 block of Wall Street about 2:20 a.m. and found a man dead at the scene. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim or released any more details about the nature of the crime. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports