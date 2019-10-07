ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County man was charged Monday in what police said was a gun swap in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Saturday that turned deadly.
Jason Liddell Jr., 18, of the 10700 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Charges filed Monday day Liddell fatally shot Gerald Jackson, whose age was unavailable, in a car during a gun exchange that "went bad so he shot the victim."
The shooting was about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Newark Drive, near Duenke Drive, police said. Liddell turned himself in about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said Liddell confessed to the crime.
Bail was set at $250,000, cash only. A jail photo of Liddell was not immediately available.