BERKELEY — A man shot and killed Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Berkeley was identified Sunday as Christopher Gall, 48, of Maryland Heights.

Police were called to the 4400 block of North Hanley Road about 2 p.m. Saturday and found Gall, of the 12300 block of Lakepoint Drive. He died at a hospital.

Gall was attempting to fight the person who was robbing him, police said, when he was shot. The person who shot Gall then fled on North Hanley Road.

The St. Louis County Police Department has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. Sunday with the name of the victim.