Man killed in car in Near Southside neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was shot to death in a car just a few blocks from his home early Saturday morning and another man with him was injured, police said.

Christopher Young, 22, of the 1100 block of South 13th Street, was killed in the 1200 block of South 14th Street around 12:25 a.m. The injured man, also 22, was shot in the leg.

Police were investigating a nearby shooting when they received the call about the one on 14th Street. In the other incident, a 41-year-old woman was shot in the arm while in her residence on South 13th Street, apparently by a stray bullet, police said.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) .

