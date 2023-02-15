A man fatally shot a suspected carjacker Wednesday morning at a gas station north of downtown St. Louis, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday at a Zoom Gulf station, 1300 North Tucker Boulevard.

The victim shot the suspect, and homicide detectives are investigating.

The suspect ran after being shot and collapsed on O'Fallon Street nearby.

Crime-scene tape extended from the gas station to O'Fallon Street, east of Tucker, where police set up a screen to block the view of the dead person.

On the gas station lot, an evidence marker was near a white four-door sedan parked near the pumps.

The gas station is in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood. Of the 18 homicides in St. Louis this year, through Tuesday, police said one was in that neighborhood.