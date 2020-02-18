You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in Carondelet shooting, police say
Man killed in Carondelet shooting, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. 

Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue about 2 p.m. and found the man in a home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said a woman on scene was detained in connection to the case. 

Police did not identify the victim or release any more information on the shooting Tuesday. 

Sports