Man killed in Carondelet shooting, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.
Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue about 2 p.m. and found the man in a home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a woman on scene was detained in connection to the case.
Police did not identify the victim or release any more information on the shooting Tuesday.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
