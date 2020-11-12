 Skip to main content
Man killed in Castle Point domestic shooting, police say
Man killed in Castle Point domestic shooting, police say

CASTLE POINT — A man was killed during a domestic fight Thursday morning in a residential Castle Point neighborhood, St. Louis County police said. 

Officers were called to a shooting about 10 a.m. to the 10500 block of Duke Drive and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim's identity, but said they believe he is 29. 

He was in a domestic fight before the shooting, police said. A woman is being questioned by St. Louis County police.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

