Man killed in Central West End was facing charges in death of toddler

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a Jennings man shot and killed Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.
Tyrone K. Roseburrow, 48, was found just before 6 p.m. lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, according to St. Louis police.
He was found in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Prior to his death, Roseburrow was facing a pending charge of child endangerment resulting in death in connection to the death of his 18-month-old nephew, Brandon Holt, in November 2019.
Charges described Roseburrow as "the only fentanyl and heroin user within the residence" on Simmons Drive in Jennings when his nephew "began acting strangely."
The cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, according to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office.
A jury trial was scheduled for September in the case, court records show.
St. Louis police ask anyone with information on Roseburrow's killing to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
