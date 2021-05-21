 Skip to main content
Man killed in Columbus Square neighborhood of St. Louis is identified
ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot this week in the 700 block of Biddle Street was identified Friday as 39-year-old Kevin Jones of St. Louis.

Police said Jones was found inside an apartment just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jones lived in the same block. He was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital where he died.

Police had no suspects.

That block of Biddle is in the Columbus Square neighborhood of St. Louis.

