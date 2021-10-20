 Skip to main content
Man killed in confrontation with Cardinal Glennon hospital security guard
Man killed in confrontation with Cardinal Glennon hospital security guard

Updated at 12 p.m. with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A security guard at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital early Wednesday morning shot and killed a man who had rammed the guard with his car, according to St. Louis police. 

Police said the guard was investigating two people in a red Kia that were on the hospital lot in the 1400 block of South Grand Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. 

The Kia then struck the guard, throwing him to the ground, and the guard fired gunshots into the car, according to police. 

The Kia then struck a parked car in the lot. The driver ran from the car, but was foundin the street about two blocks south of the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. 

He was 32 years old, but police have not yet released his name.

A female passenger of the Kia also attempted to run from the scene, but was taken into custody, St. Louis police said. 

The security guard was left in critical condition and was considered unstable Wednesday morning.

Cardinal Glennon shooting

St. Louis police were inspecting a Red Kia in the parking lot of Cardinal Glennon after a shooting involving a security guard and a car break-in suspect early on Oct. 20, 2021. Photo via KTVI (Fox2 News.)   

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

Cardinal Glennon spokesperson Molly Eime referred all questions to police Wednesday, but issued a statement on behalf of the hospital: "The safety of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority. We are actively working with authorities in their investigation. We appreciate the courage of our security officer and our prayers are with all involved."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

