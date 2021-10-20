Man killed in confrontation with Cardinal Glennon hospital security guard

Updated at 12 p.m. with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A security guard at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital early Wednesday morning shot and killed a man who had rammed the guard with his car, according to St. Louis police.

Police said the guard was investigating two people in a red Kia that were on the hospital lot in the 1400 block of South Grand Boulevard about 1:10 a.m.

The Kia then struck the guard, throwing him to the ground, and the guard fired gunshots into the car, according to police.

The Kia then struck a parked car in the lot. The driver ran from the car, but was foundin the street about two blocks south of the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was 32 years old, but police have not yet released his name.

A female passenger of the Kia also attempted to run from the scene, but was taken into custody, St. Louis police said.

The security guard was left in critical condition and was considered unstable Wednesday morning.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.