Man killed in crash after motorist flees St. Louis County police

ST. LOUIS — One man died and two people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorist fleeing from St. Louis County police, authorities said.

The collision was at the intersection of South Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard, within the city limits of St. Louis. One vehicle flew into the air and ended up in a tree after being broadsided by the fleeing vehicle.

The name of the man who died has not been released. He died at the scene.

Police said two men were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Their medical conditions were not available.

Even though the crash was in the city of St. Louis, police in St. Louis County were involved because they had tried to stop the car that caused the crash, a county police sergeant said. Police wanted to stop him in a drug investigation, St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said.

Panus told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday morning that there was no pursuit.

"St. Louis County Police were in the area conducting a drug investigation when our officers attempted to make a traffic stop," Panus said in an email. "When the vehicle failed to stop, our officers immediately ceased all efforts to stop the vehicle. There was no pursuit."

County police Chief Kenneth Gregory was at the scene of the crash, talking with investigators. Panus did not comment on a detail provided by a witness who told a TV station that police put down spike strips at the intersection.

St. Louis police said they recovered a firearm and suspected narcotics after the crash.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

