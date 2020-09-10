 Skip to main content
Man killed in crash in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood identified by police
ST. LOUIS — A man who police say was killed when he ran a stop sign was identified by authorities Thursday.

Rodney Barton, 27, of the 600 block of Royal Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision last Friday.

Investigators believe Barton, driving a Pontiac G6, was driving northbound on Bacon Street and didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Montgomery Street. The Pontiac was hit by an eastbound 2017 Jaguar XE driven by a 55-year-old woman. The Jaguar hit the driver's side of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Jaguar, as well as a passenger in the Pontiac, were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

