Man killed in crash in Jefferson County
Man killed in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 83-year-old man was killed in a pickup truck crash in Jefferson County Saturday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers said that the man who died was Donald F. Dischbein, of Hillsboro. He was a passenger in a Ram 5500 that ran off the right side of Route Y, then began sliding. After the right tires hit a culvert, the pickup returned to the road, and came to a stop. 

The driver wasn't injured; a 25-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The accident happened at 1:51 a.m. A doctor at a local hospital pronounced Dischbein dead at 2:36 a.m.

Sports