Man killed in crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died in a car accident Sunday morning in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

The car was going south on Goodfellow Boulevard, struck the center median and a bollard and then drove off the road. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The crash took place just after midnight in the 4600 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Police didn't give a reason for the cause of the crash, and said the driver was not yet identified.

