Man killed in crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died in a car accident Sunday morning in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

The car was going south on Goodfellow Boulevard, struck the center median and a bollard and then drove off the road. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

The crash took place just after midnight in the 4600 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Police didn't give a reason for the cause of the crash, and said the driver was not yet identified.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.