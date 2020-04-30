Man killed in double shooting in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a double shooting late Wednesday night in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of South Compton Avenue.

Police said a second male victim was shot in the leg but survived. Authorities have released no additional details about the killing.

This would be at least the 48th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

Crime in the Carondelet neighborhood is down slightly in the last six months, compared to the same period a year ago. There were 58 violent crimes between October and March, compared with 62 violent crimes in the same six-month period the year before, according to crime statistics.

