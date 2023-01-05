Man killed in double shooting in Franklin County

A man died and a woman was injured in a double shooting Wednesday night in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were called to a home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Drive about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area is near Washington, Missouri.

They found a man dead outside a home and a woman injured. Both had been shot, police said.

The man was 39 years old. His name was not released.

The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Pelton did not provide the woman's age or condition.

The sheriff said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but he did not release any other details or say if they had a suspect.

Check back for updates.