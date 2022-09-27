Man killed in double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and two other 911 calls for a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. and found Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker in the backseat of a car outside Salama Supermarket at North 13th Street and Cass Avenue.

Parker had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The supermarket is on the edge of several neighborhoods just north of downtown, including St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Columbus Square and Carr Square.

While officers were investigating outside the store, police said a person who had also been shot arrived at a hospital.

Investigators determined both people had been shot about a mile away from the supermarket, in the 1100 block of Long Way in the Carr Square neighborhood.