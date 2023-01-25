 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting Tuesday in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood, police said.

The first victim was discovered about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue. A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene, police said.

His name was not released.

The second victim, a 34-year-old man, was found a block away, in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue. He was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any other details of the shooting.

2023 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News