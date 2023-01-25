Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a double shooting Tuesday in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood, police said.

The first victim was discovered about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue. A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene, police said.

His name was not released.

The second victim, a 34-year-old man, was found a block away, in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue. He was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any other details of the shooting.