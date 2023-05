ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday night in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

Officers found a man shot in the head and torso just before 8 p.m. at West Florissant and Athlone avenues, according to a police report.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another person went to Barnes Hospital after being shot in the abdomen and rear, but police said that person is refusing to cooperate with their investigation.