Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis was from Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS — A man who died in a double shooting Sunday in St. Louis has been identified as 26-year-old Lawan Elliott.

Elliott was found dead about 5 p.m. Sunday inside the front door of a building in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. He had been shot multiple times.

Elliott lived in the 12300 block of Pinta Drive in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

Police said Elliott was one of three suspects in the shooting.

About a block away, in the 5800 block of Goodfellow, police found a bullet-riddled car that had crashed. A man, 29, who had been a passenger in that car was shot but survived. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was stable, police said.

Police did not describe the circumstances of the shooting. A brief summary of the shooting said there were two other men who were suspects.

