Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a double shooting Sunday in north St. Louis.
The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 5700 Block of Roosevelt, according to a police report.
Responding officers found a man dead at the scene.
A woman who had been shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. More information about her condition was not immediately available.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting.
More information will be added when it becomes available.
