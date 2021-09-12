Man killed in downtown St. Louis shooting early Sunday

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.

Police were called to the shooting just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Convention Plaza and North 13th Street, about a block away from the Shell gas station in the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

A man with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not identified the man by Sunday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or submit an anonymous tip to potentially recieve a reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

