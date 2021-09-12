Man killed in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.
Police were called to the shooting just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Convention Plaza and North 13th Street, about a block away from the Shell gas station in the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard.
A man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not immediatly release any more details Sunday morning.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
