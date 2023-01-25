Man killed in drug-related shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a murder suspect who showed up at a hospital after a double shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police said the drug-related shooting in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue left one man dead and another man critically injured.

The suspect, 43, suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist.

The first victim was discovered dead about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue. He was in his 50s. Police said they don't know his name.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was found a block away, on the porch of a home in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue. He was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

As detectives were investigating the double shooting, they got a call that a man had come into a hospital for a gunshot wound to his wrist. That man, 43, is the suspect in the double shooting and was taken into custody, police said.