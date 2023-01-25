 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed in drug-related shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a murder suspect who showed up at a hospital after a double shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.

Police said the drug-related shooting in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue left one man dead and another man critically injured.

The suspect, 43, suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist.

The first victim was discovered dead about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue. He was in his 50s. Police said they don't know his name.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was found a block away, on the porch of a home in the 3500 block of Nebraska Avenue. He was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

People are also reading…

As detectives were investigating the double shooting, they got a call that a man had come into a hospital for a gunshot wound to his wrist. That man, 43, is the suspect in the double shooting and was taken into custody, police said.

2023 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News