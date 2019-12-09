Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A man found suffering from gunshot wounds in the Dutchtown neighborhood Monday died at a hospital, police said. 

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Osage Street at about 1 p.m. and found the man, who police believe was in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

The shooter is described as a man wearing all-black clothing. 

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-847.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Monday's Dutchtown shooting brings the total number of homicides in St. Louis so far this year to 186. St. Louis had 187 homicides in 2018.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.