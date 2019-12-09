ST. LOUIS — A man found suffering from gunshot wounds in the Dutchtown neighborhood Monday died at a hospital, police said.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Osage Street at about 1 p.m. and found the man, who police believe was in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The shooter is described as a man wearing all-black clothing.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-847.
Monday's Dutchtown shooting brings the total number of homicides in St. Louis so far this year to 186. St. Louis had 187 homicides in 2018.