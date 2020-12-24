Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot near the intersection of North Broadway and Mound Street early Thursday morning, police said.
Police responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
From staff reports
