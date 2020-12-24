 Skip to main content
Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died after being shot near the intersection of North Broadway and Mound Street early Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

