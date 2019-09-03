Updated at 3 p.m. with the identity of the victim.
A man was slain in East St. Louis early Tuesday.
Authorities said the victim was found outside about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the victim as Justen Conner, 32, from Belleville.
The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation.
Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said detectives are working some "pretty strong leads." Jennings said an autopsy is pending but that Conner appeared to have been fatally shot.