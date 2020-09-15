Man killed in Fairview Heights tree-trimming accident, police say

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A man working on a Fairview Heights tree-trimming crew was killed Monday in a wood chipper accident, police said.

Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. to the 9700 block of Old Lincoln Trail and found Curtis Johnson Jr., 31, of Granite City, dead at the scene, according to the Fairview Heights police department.

Investigators believe Johnson was loading tree limbs into the wood chipper when a rope got into the machine and became entangled around Johnson’s neck, leading to his death.

No one else was injured.

