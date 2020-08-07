Man killed in flurry of gunfire at gas station on St. Louis' north side

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead in a flurry of gunfire early Friday at a gas station in the north part of the city, near Interstate 70.

The unidentified man died at a hospital after being shot multiple times about 1 a.m. Friday at a BP gas station, 209 East Grand Avenue.

Police have not released additional details or said if they have a suspect.

Homicide detectives are handling the case.

The scene is in the city's Near North Riverfront neighborhood, which has had three homicides this year. Crime in the neighborhood the last six months is up 2%, compared to the same period last year.

St. Louis' homicide tally was at least 158 on Thursday, the day federal officials announced they would be bringing a controversial anti-crime initiative with 50 federal investigators to St. Louis.