Man killed in Gate District neighborhood Sunday, 64-year-old in custody

Story originally published at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Updated at 11:40 a.m. Monday with more information from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after, police believe, he fatally shot a man while trying to break up a fight.

St. Louis police were called just before 8 a.m. to the 2700 block of Park Avenue in the Gate District near Lafayette Park where they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds in a yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet publicly released the victim's name.

Officers took a 64-year-old man into custody who investigators believed shot the victim while trying to break up a fight between the man killed and another man.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Editor's note: Police previously gave the incorrect gender for the victim in this case. This story has been updated with the correct information.

