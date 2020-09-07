 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood shooting
0 comments

Man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood shooting

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting about 5 p.m. Monday in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Temple Place and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not release the victim's name or other details of the shooting Monday. 

The death marks at least the eighth homicide in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood this year. 

Homicides in St. Louis were up by about 36% this year by the end of August.

There were 185 homicides in the city by the end of August, compared with 136 by the same time in 2019. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports