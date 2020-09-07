Man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting about 5 p.m. Monday in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Temple Place and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not release the victim's name or other details of the shooting Monday.

The death marks at least the eighth homicide in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood this year.

Homicides in St. Louis were up by about 36% this year by the end of August.

There were 185 homicides in the city by the end of August, compared with 136 by the same time in 2019.

