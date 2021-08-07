Man killed in hit and run in Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being struck by a car Saturday morning in the Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.
The man, who police have not yet identified, was hit about 9:30 a.m. at Page Boulevard and Marcus Avenue. The car fled the scene.
The man died of his wounds at the scene, police said.
