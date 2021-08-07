 Skip to main content
Man killed in hit and run in Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis
Man killed in hit and run in Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died after being struck by a car Saturday morning in the Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was hit about 9:30 a.m. at Page Boulevard and Marcus Avenue. The car fled the scene.

The man died of his wounds at the scene, police said.

