Man killed in Jefferson City police shooting

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Monday with additional information from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

JEFFERSON CITY — A 59-year-old man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Jefferson City police after ignoring orders to drop the weapon, the Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday.

Authorities initially said the man was from the St. Louis area, but identified him Monday as James Reising, 59, of Columbia, Missouri.

Police responded to a call about a man with a large knife midday Sunday at 3535 Missouri Boulevard, just off Highway 50, where several stores and restaurants are located.

When officers encountered Reising, he "presented a knife in a threatening manner," according to the patrol. At least two officers fired at him.

Reising died at a hospital. No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.